Dr. Yani Zinis, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center



Dr. Zinis works at Denver Sports Medicine and Spine LLC in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Chronic Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.