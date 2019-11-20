Dr. Yani Zinis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yani Zinis, DO
Overview
Dr. Yani Zinis, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Locations
Denver Sports Medicine and Spine LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 500, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zinis is thorough, professional and compassionate
About Dr. Yani Zinis, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1114028495
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Sun Coast Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinis has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Chronic Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zinis speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.