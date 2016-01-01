Overview

Dr. David Yanhan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Yanhan works at JENNAN MEDICAL GROUP in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.