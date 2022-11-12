Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yang Shen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
Alliance Digestive Disease55 E California Blvd Ste 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 792-3141
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shen takes time to care for her patients.
About Dr. Yang Shen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
