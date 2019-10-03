Dr. Yang Shan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yang Shan, MD
Overview
Dr. Yang Shan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Harbin Medical University.
Dr. Shan works at
Locations
Dr. Shan Psychiatry Clinic LLC756 Adams Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (215) 831-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
well organized, knowledgeable, good bedside manner
About Dr. Yang Shan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841243003
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Harbin Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shan works at
Dr. Shan speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shan.
