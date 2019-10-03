Overview

Dr. Yang Shan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Harbin Medical University.



Dr. Shan works at Dr. Shan psychiatricclinic LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.