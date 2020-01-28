Dr. Yang Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yang Ahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Yang Ahn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7221 E Princess Blvd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 515-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My experience, with dr Ahn is ??????????.I had problems with food allergies and he help me tremendously.I also was seeing him with depression and sinus problem to he’s a very kind honest and knowledgeable doctor. God bless him .
About Dr. Yang Ahn, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1083617385
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
