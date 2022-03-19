Overview

Dr. Yaneth Trujillo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Trujillo works at South Florida Rheumatology in Weston, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Miramar, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.