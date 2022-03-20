Dr. Yanet Dominguez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanet Dominguez, DDS
Overview
Dr. Yanet Dominguez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental640 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Directions (844) 229-7218
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominguez?
I needed an infected tooth pulled but I’m on chemo so had special circumstances. She was great! Little pain with procedure, reassuring, caring, professional, straightforward. Had state of the art equipment and I left with a fair estimate for full mouth reconstruction, much less than any other place. Will have my whole family and friends come to Dr Dominguez!!
About Dr. Yanet Dominguez, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1194342543
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominguez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.