Dr. Yanchun Zhang, MD

Neurology
3 (58)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yanchun Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from National Chung Shan University (Sun Yat Sen) Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Zhang works at Suburban Neurology PC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suburban Neurology PC
    111 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 992-9819

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Migraine

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr. ZHANG is always available for Mr. I have even called her when my husband was unexpectedly in the hospital because I was upset. She was able to help me understand some things and calm me down. She always explains things so I understand them Would not change for the world.
    Dorothy Howard — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Yanchun Zhang, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1841363520
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Hospitalscenter
    • New York Medical College
    • Seton Hall University
    • National Chung Shan University (Sun Yat Sen) Medical College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhang works at Suburban Neurology PC in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zhang’s profile.

    Dr. Zhang has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

