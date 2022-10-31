Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanchun Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yanchun Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from National Chung Shan University (Sun Yat Sen) Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Zhang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suburban Neurology PC111 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-9819
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
Dr. ZHANG is always available for Mr. I have even called her when my husband was unexpectedly in the hospital because I was upset. She was able to help me understand some things and calm me down. She always explains things so I understand them Would not change for the world.
About Dr. Yanchun Zhang, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841363520
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospitalscenter
- New York Medical College
- Seton Hall University
- National Chung Shan University (Sun Yat Sen) Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.