Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanarsdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD
Overview
Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL MEDIUCAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vanarsdale works at
Locations
-
1
Yana Vanarsdale MD5333 Hollister Ave Ste 225, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 964-2226Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanarsdale?
Dr. Van Arsdale has been a tremendous help to me. I have been with her for several years and I highly recommend her for help with Opiod addiction. She is highly qualified to help with many other problems.
About Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian and Urdu
- 1033221346
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL MEDIUCAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanarsdale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanarsdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanarsdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanarsdale works at
Dr. Vanarsdale speaks Russian and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanarsdale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanarsdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanarsdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanarsdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.