Dr. Yana Krutoshinskaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yana Krutoshinskaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Krutoshinskaya works at
Locations
Stony Brook Childrens Service Ufpc100 NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-2599Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t recommend Dr. Krutoshinskaya enough. After seeing another neurologist, I spent an hour and a half in consultation with Dr. K. She suspected a degenerative brain disorder and fought with my insurance company for me to have a PET MRI of the brain. The results of that test and a physical exam led to a diagnosis that she spent over an hour explaining to me and my husband. In addition to her professional expertise, Dr. K. has very personal, caring manner. Despite my diagnosis, I am extremely grateful that I met Dr. K.
About Dr. Yana Krutoshinskaya, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1932469533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krutoshinskaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krutoshinskaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krutoshinskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krutoshinskaya works at
Dr. Krutoshinskaya speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krutoshinskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krutoshinskaya.
