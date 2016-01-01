Dr. Jarman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yana Jarman, DO
Dr. Yana Jarman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Jeramy Jarman PC620 N Robinson Ave Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 577-5477
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Jarman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.