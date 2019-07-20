See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Dr. Yana Gofman, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Yana Gofman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. 

Dr. Gofman works at Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Centers in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chen Medical Lauderhill Inc
    2589 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 714-1264
  2. 2
    Medflorida Medical Center
    1485 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 572-3227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Yana Gofman, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • English, Russian
  • 1902231863
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gofman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gofman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gofman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gofman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gofman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
