Overview

Dr. Yana Frenkel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VLADIVOSTOK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Frenkel works at SFBHG in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.