Dr. Yana Frenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yana Frenkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yana Frenkel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VLADIVOSTOK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Frenkel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Behavioral Health Group P.c.675 Tower Ave Ste 301, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 714-2747
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frenkel?
I have seen numerous psychiatrists in the decades I have been battleing B.P. - N.O.S. Thus far Yana Frenkel, MD, FACNP has been by far the best. She LISTENS!
About Dr. Yana Frenkel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275684912
Education & Certifications
- VLADIVOSTOK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frenkel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frenkel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frenkel works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.