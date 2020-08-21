Dr. Cavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yana Cavanagh, MD
Overview
Dr. Yana Cavanagh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paterson, NJ.
Dr. Cavanagh works at
Locations
Saint Joseph Hospital Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2431
- 2 234 Hamburg Tpke Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 569-6118
Very kind, astute. Great caring bedside manner. Answered all questions and explained everything about my procedure so I understood completely.
About Dr. Yana Cavanagh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104189844
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
