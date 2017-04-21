See All Dermatologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Yan Zhu, MD

Dermatology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yan Zhu, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Zhu works at SkinWise Dermatology Clinic in Boulder, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Warts and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SkinWise Dermatology Boulder Office
    4810 Riverbend Rd, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 427-0432
    SkinWise Dermatology Clinic
    12207 Pecos St Ste 500, Westminster, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Wart
Warts
Cellulitis
Plantar Wart
Warts
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2017
    After having suffered for years and been to countless Dermatologists: Dr.Zhu was the only Dermatologist to suggest an allergy test and steroid cream that actually worked. After finding out the results of my allergy test, my quality of life has improved tremendously!
    Audry O'Toole in Arvada, CO — Apr 21, 2017
    About Dr. Yan Zhu, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1528033834
    Education & Certifications

    • UCHSC
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Tsinghua University, Beijing China
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yan Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhu has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Warts and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

