Overview

Dr. Yan Zhu, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Zhu works at SkinWise Dermatology Clinic in Boulder, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Warts and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.