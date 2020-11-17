Dr. Yan Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yan Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yan Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
Einstein Neurology at Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 202, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent - caring - answers questions - takes all the time you need! Sets realistic expectations. Very impressed!
About Dr. Yan Zhang, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1053370395
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Loyola University Med Center
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
