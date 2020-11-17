Overview

Dr. Yan Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Zhang works at Einstein Neurology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

