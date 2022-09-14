Overview

Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wolfson works at Wolfson Medical Associates P.c. in New York, NY with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.