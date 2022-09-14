See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD

Urology
2.7 (6)
Overview

Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Wolfson works at Wolfson Medical Associates P.c. in New York, NY with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wolfson Medical Associates P.c.
    170 William St Fl 5, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 898-4734
  2. 2
    Gessler Clinic PA
    635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-0670
  3. 3
    Gessler Clinic
    601 1st St N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-0670
  4. 4
    Winter Haven Hospital Inc
    200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 930-4240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD
    About Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1760404529
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolfson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

