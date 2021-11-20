See All Orthodontists in Buffalo Grove, IL
Dr. Yan Razdolsky, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (1319)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yan Razdolsky, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Razdolsky works at Forever Smiles in Buffalo Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Buffalo Grove Office
    600 W Lake Cook Rd Ste 120, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 383-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Principal Financial Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1320 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1320)
    5 Star
    (1194)
    4 Star
    (86)
    3 Star
    (20)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 20, 2021
    Love my forever smile! But you gotta wear your retainers nightly! I have known Dr. Yan Razdolsky since I first got braces when I was a teen in the 90’s. He is highly skilled, attentive and cordial. It is important to note that most of his staff from when I first got braces are still with him! Seriously the best team! The doctor & his staff have always been consistent. I can vouch for them bc I have interacted with them over the years having had braces 3 times (metal, ceramic & most recently, Invisalign) due to no fault of Dr. Razdolsky, but my own negligence of failing to wear retainers at night. The other more recent time was due to a cracked tooth that shifted my teeth. Invisalign resolved it in only 8 mths! Thank you again Dr. Razdolsky! You are truly the best Orthodontist & have the most amazing team. I love my forever smile ??.
    About Dr. Yan Razdolsky, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian, Filipino, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1164507471
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yan Razdolsky, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razdolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razdolsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razdolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razdolsky works at Forever Smiles in Buffalo Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Razdolsky’s profile.

    Dr. Razdolsky speaks Bulgarian, Filipino, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    1320 patients have reviewed Dr. Razdolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razdolsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razdolsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razdolsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

