Dr. Yan Razdolsky, DDS
Overview
Dr. Yan Razdolsky, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Dentistry.
Locations
Buffalo Grove Office600 W Lake Cook Rd Ste 120, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 383-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Love my forever smile! But you gotta wear your retainers nightly! I have known Dr. Yan Razdolsky since I first got braces when I was a teen in the 90’s. He is highly skilled, attentive and cordial. It is important to note that most of his staff from when I first got braces are still with him! Seriously the best team! The doctor & his staff have always been consistent. I can vouch for them bc I have interacted with them over the years having had braces 3 times (metal, ceramic & most recently, Invisalign) due to no fault of Dr. Razdolsky, but my own negligence of failing to wear retainers at night. The other more recent time was due to a cracked tooth that shifted my teeth. Invisalign resolved it in only 8 mths! Thank you again Dr. Razdolsky! You are truly the best Orthodontist & have the most amazing team. I love my forever smile ??.
About Dr. Yan Razdolsky, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian, Filipino, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razdolsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Razdolsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Razdolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razdolsky speaks Bulgarian, Filipino, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
1320 patients have reviewed Dr. Razdolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razdolsky.
