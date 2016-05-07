See All Oncologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Makeyev works at UF Health Oncology - Orange Park in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville
    2141 Loch Rane Blvd Ste 116, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 590-9099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyclic Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukemia and Bone Marrow Failure States Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1386812253
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center|New York University Medical Ctr
    • State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makeyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makeyev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makeyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makeyev works at UF Health Oncology - Orange Park in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Makeyev’s profile.

    Dr. Makeyev has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makeyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makeyev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makeyev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makeyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makeyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

