Overview

Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Makeyev works at UF Health Oncology - Orange Park in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.