See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD

Neurology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Dr. Lupyan works at Neurology Group PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Group PLLC
    7620 Bay Pkwy Ste 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 232-1022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lupyan?

    Mar 01, 2022
    It was great experience with doctor Yan Lupyan. He was very attentive, respectful, very knowledgeable, skilled. The doctor's confidence gives me confidence. Doctor is caring, compassionate and communicates that understanding to me. Also his staff person Yelena is is excellent, she makes all visitors feel comfortable, very friendly over the phone. I would very highly recommend this doctor.
    Bela Raykina — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lupyan to family and friends

    Dr. Lupyan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lupyan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD.

    About Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841220829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • La Guardia Hosp
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Minsk Medical Institute
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lupyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lupyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lupyan works at Neurology Group PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lupyan’s profile.

    Dr. Lupyan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.