Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Lupyan works at
Locations
Neurology Group PLLC7620 Bay Pkwy Ste 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 232-1022
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was great experience with doctor Yan Lupyan. He was very attentive, respectful, very knowledgeable, skilled. The doctor's confidence gives me confidence. Doctor is caring, compassionate and communicates that understanding to me. Also his staff person Yelena is is excellent, she makes all visitors feel comfortable, very friendly over the phone. I would very highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Yan Lupyan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1841220829
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- La Guardia Hosp
- Minsk Medical Institute
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupyan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lupyan speaks Polish and Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.