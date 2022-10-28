Overview

Dr. Yan Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University, Durham, NC and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Liu works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Pulmonary And Critical Care in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.