Dr. Yan Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yan Li, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College of Beijing and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
1
Trusted Care San Antonio Nw LLC2116 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (732) 999-0366
2
Rochester Neurosurgery Partners2180 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 276-3049
3
Rochester Neurosurgery Partners601 Elmwood Ave # 670, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 276-3049
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful for Dr Li's incredible skills and knowledge after a brutal car wreck that broke my back. He spent 8 hours working on me in surgery. With minimal scarring and a 100% return to a good active life, I credit Dr Li with saving my life. This kind and modest doctor knows exactly what he is doing. You can trust him with your life. There are not stars enough to rate this wonderful physician!
About Dr. Yan Li, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1932363843
Education & Certifications
- Peking Union Medical College of Beijing
