Dr. Yan Leung, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yan Leung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Leung works at James T. Yang M.d. Inc in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    James T. Yang M.d. Inc
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 807, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-8803
    Jung-i Yang MD
    22 Odyssey Ste 245, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-8803

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • UCI Medical Center

Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  Tinnitus
Testicular Dysfunction
Anemia
  Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Cough
  Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Osteopenia
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    May 30, 2017
    best doctor I have ever seen! Patient, knowledgable,responsible! Highly recommend!
    Christine — May 30, 2017
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1992768576
    • COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leung works at James T. Yang M.d. Inc in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leung’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

