Overview

Dr. Yamitza Cordero-Ferrer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They completed their residency with Sound Shore Medical Center , New York Medical College



Dr. Cordero-Ferrer works at Family Medical Doctors in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.