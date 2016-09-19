Overview

Dr. Yamini Menon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Menon works at Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.