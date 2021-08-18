Overview

Dr. Yamini Chennu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Chennu works at Tarrant Neurology Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.