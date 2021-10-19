Dr. Yamileth Cleghorn-Nicolau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleghorn-Nicolau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yamileth Cleghorn-Nicolau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yamileth Cleghorn-Nicolau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Cleghorn-Nicolau works at
Texas ENT Specialists - Humble and Kingwood18980 W Memorial Dr # 300, Humble, TX 77338 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nicolau is the BEST Doctor. She is kind, caring, patient, informative and brilliant. She treats you like a friend and answers all your questions making you feel at ease. She is on-time and does not act rushed when she is with you. Seriously, I cannot say enough wonderful things about her as a physician.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104023993
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California-San Diego
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cleghorn-Nicolau works at
