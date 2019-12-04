See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Yamilet Tirado, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (19)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yamilet Tirado, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Tirado works at MIAMI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL PEDIATRIC OTOLARYNGOLOGY in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tongue-Tie, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Otolaryngology
    3100 SW 62nd Ave # 122, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 624-3687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Yamilet Tirado, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285888396
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Sick Children
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tirado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tirado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tirado works at MIAMI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL PEDIATRIC OTOLARYNGOLOGY in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tirado’s profile.

    Dr. Tirado has seen patients for Tongue-Tie, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tirado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

