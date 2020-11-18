See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Yamilet Neninger, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yamilet Neninger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Neninger works at The Peregrine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain & Wellness Institute PA
    4509 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 (813) 873-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 18, 2020
    This is so far the best pain management office I have been, Dr. Neninger is very caring and kind with the patients and family members, she takes the time to explain and discuss treatment options, because of her my life is better every day. The staff is wonderful as soon you become a patient you star noticing they work as a team.
    — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Yamilet Neninger, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366497968
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yamilet Neninger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neninger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neninger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neninger works at The Peregrine Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Neninger’s profile.

    Dr. Neninger has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neninger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Neninger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neninger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.