Dr. Yamil Selman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yamil Selman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Selman works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5407Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yamil Selman, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1346635513
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
