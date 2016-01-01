See All Oncologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Yamil Selman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Selman works at Gynecology Oncology Associates in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5407
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
    About Dr. Yamil Selman, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1346635513
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

