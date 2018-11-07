Dr. Kouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamil Kouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Yamil Kouri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Kouri works at
Locations
-
1
Dana Farber Community Cancer25 Marston St Apt 301, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 946-8230
-
2
Cancer Center of Sarasota Manatee3830 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 301, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 923-1872
-
3
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute5 Branch St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 620-2020
- 4 25487 PO Box, Sarasota, FL 34277 Directions (941) 923-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I know Dr Kouri since 1988 and He is an excellent oncologist Hematologist!
About Dr. Yamil Kouri, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770566945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
