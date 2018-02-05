Dr. Jorge Darwich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darwich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- WI
- Appleton
- Dr. Jorge Darwich, MD
Dr. Jorge Darwich, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Darwich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Darwich works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics-Appleton2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 276-9047Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Roundworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darwich?
I have 3 boys Dr. Darwich is great with the kids and takes the time to interact with them and make them laugh. He offers options for treatment of symptoms or illness and all staff have been great as well.
About Dr. Jorge Darwich, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Male
- 1891082087
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darwich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darwich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darwich works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Darwich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darwich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darwich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darwich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.