Dr. Yamil Aude, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yamil Aude, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Mc Allen Office4316 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 994-3278
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Sometimes you have to wait but he has always given me the time and care I need, and I very pleased with the care I receive. Awesome staff.
About Dr. Yamil Aude, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942301619
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
- Cardiovascular Disease
