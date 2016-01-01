Dr. Yamen Homsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yamen Homsi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yamen Homsi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Homsi works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Homsi?
About Dr. Yamen Homsi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598052581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homsi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homsi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Homsi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.