Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO
Overview
Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Locations
Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 747-4000Monday12:45am - 8:00amTuesday12:45am - 8:00amWednesday12:45am - 8:00amThursday12:45am - 8:00amFriday12:45am - 8:00amSaturday12:45am - 8:00amSunday12:45am - 8:00am
St Margarets Emergency Department5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 932-2300Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 2:30pm
Franciscan Physician Network701 Superior Ave Ste 2500, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-4081
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1174821177
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rashid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.