Dr. Yamara Coutinho-Sledge, MD

Pediatrics
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yamara Coutinho-Sledge, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Coutinho-Sledge works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Concordville in Glen Mills, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nemours Concordville
    1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 300, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 358-2410

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hypokalemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    3.0
    Nov 16, 2017
    I really liked her. She was thorough, really relaxed, had answers to all of my questions. I'd definitely refer my friend's kids to her.
    Holly P-W in Upper Chichester — Nov 16, 2017
    About Dr. Yamara Coutinho-Sledge, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619105343
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
