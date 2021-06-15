Dr. Yaman Tayara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaman Tayara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaman Tayara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. Tayara works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease Associates PC962 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 106, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-1926
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tayara?
Dr. Tayara is a wizard with procedural stuff, but not so much with people skills. Be proactive as a patient. Ask questions! He will spend more time with you if you demand it. If you are the type of patient that expects a lot of One-Sided attention or discussion from the Doctor, he is probably not for you. My husband and I both see him and wouldn’t change a thing. You just have learn his style and deal with it.
About Dr. Yaman Tayara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063527067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tayara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tayara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tayara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tayara works at
Dr. Tayara has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tayara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tayara speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tayara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tayara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.