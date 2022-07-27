See All Hematologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Yaman Suleiman, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
2022 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yaman Suleiman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando, Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Suleiman works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Winter Park in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Winter Park
    2100 Glenwood Dr Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-5452
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Orlando Orange 381
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 381, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-5452

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • AdventHealth East Orlando
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Intermittent Porphyria Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
B-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Desmoplastic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hairy Cell Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leukemia and Bone Marrow Failure States Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Monoclonal Gammopathy of Uncertain Significance Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic and-or Myeloproliferative Disease Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndrome Associated With Isolated Del(5q) Chromosome Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Neoplastic Porphyria Tarda Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Porphyria Chevron Icon
Porphyria Cutanea Tarda Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Cell Anaplastic Lynphoma Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2022
    An understanding doctor who makes you feel like you are his top priority and will go to great lengths to follow through on best course of treatment.
    Dawn ~ Winter Springs, Fl. — Jul 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Yaman Suleiman, MD
    About Dr. Yaman Suleiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2022 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003128703
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moffit Cancer Ctr-U South Fla Coll Med
    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Medical Oncology
