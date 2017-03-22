Dr. Yale Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yale Shulman, MD
Dr. Yale Shulman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Shulman Urology PA2255 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 433-1057
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Urology
Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shulman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.
