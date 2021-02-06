Dr. Yale Samole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yale Samole, MD
Dr. Yale Samole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
South Miami Heart Specialists6200 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-4633
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
He's excellent, very knowledgeable and I hidhly recommend him. I've been seeing him about 4 years and will continue. Very interested in the patient and upbeat.
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- South Fla University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
- York University Toronto Canada
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
