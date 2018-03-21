Dr. Yale Popowich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popowich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yale Popowich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Portland Plastic Surgery Group1200 NW Naito Pkwy Ste 310, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 292-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Dr. Popowich was the right choice for my breast reduction in February 2018. He is masterful and artistically skilled in his practice. I highly recommend him. His educational background, certifications, and awards are all stellar. When you go for a consultation, what you will find with this provider is that he is down to earth, respects his patients, listens with careful attention to your needs and expectations and individualizes your treatment. My results after a month are phenomenal.
About Dr. Yale Popowich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942231014
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
Dr. Popowich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popowich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popowich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Popowich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popowich.
