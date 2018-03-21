See All Plastic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Super Profile

Dr. Yale Popowich, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yale Popowich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Popowich works at Austin Hayes, MD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portland Plastic Surgery Group
    1200 NW Naito Pkwy Ste 310, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 292-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Breast Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 21, 2018
    Dr. Popowich was the right choice for my breast reduction in February 2018. He is masterful and artistically skilled in his practice. I highly recommend him. His educational background, certifications, and awards are all stellar. When you go for a consultation, what you will find with this provider is that he is down to earth, respects his patients, listens with careful attention to your needs and expectations and individualizes your treatment. My results after a month are phenomenal.
    Angel Smith in Cornelius — Mar 21, 2018
    About Dr. Yale Popowich, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942231014
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • COLUMBIA COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yale Popowich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popowich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popowich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popowich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popowich works at Austin Hayes, MD in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Popowich’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Popowich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popowich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popowich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popowich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

