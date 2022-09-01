Dr. Yale Kadesky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yale Kadesky, MD
Overview
Dr. Yale Kadesky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Kadesky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Yale M. Kadesky, M.D., APC1101 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadesky?
He did a wonderful reconstructive hand surgery on my son he save my sons hand ..best surgery doctor
About Dr. Yale Kadesky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437343605
Education & Certifications
- Albany Plas Surgs Assn Pc
- Allentown/Sacred Heart Hospital|Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Montefiore/Einstein Med Center
- Hosp U Penn|Hospital University Penn
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadesky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kadesky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kadesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadesky works at
Dr. Kadesky speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadesky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadesky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadesky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadesky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.