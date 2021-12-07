Dr. Yale Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yale Fisher, MD
Dr. Yale Fisher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York950 3rd Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Dr. Fisher is able to make difficult diagnoses based on his broad base of knowledge and experience. Truly impressive all around.
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- Cornell Med Center Ny Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
