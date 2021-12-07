See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yale Fisher, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yale Fisher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.

Dr. Fisher works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Drusen and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022
    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    950 3rd Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Dystrophy
Drusen
Macular Edema
Retinal Dystrophy
Drusen
Macular Edema

Treatment frequency



Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exudative Vitreoretinopathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macula Halo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Snowflake Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2021
    Dr. Fisher is able to make difficult diagnoses based on his broad base of knowledge and experience. Truly impressive all around.
    — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Yale Fisher, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396847513
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Manhattan Eet Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cornell Med Center Ny Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
