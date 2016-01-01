Dr. Yakob Zavlanov, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavlanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yakob Zavlanov, DMD
Overview
Dr. Yakob Zavlanov, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nokomis, FL.
Dr. Zavlanov works at
Locations
-
1
Nokomis Dental Care1200 Tamiami Trl N, Nokomis, FL 34275 Directions (941) 667-2581Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zavlanov?
About Dr. Yakob Zavlanov, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1417577511
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavlanov accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zavlanov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zavlanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavlanov works at
Dr. Zavlanov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavlanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavlanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavlanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.