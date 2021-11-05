Dr. Yakov Perper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yakov Perper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yakov Perper, MD is a Registered Nurse in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Dr. Perper works at
Locations
-
1
Universal Pain Management PC2503 27th St, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 719-7314Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- State Farm
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perper?
He is very knowledgeable and easy to get along with
About Dr. Yakov Perper, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841280997
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perper accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perper works at
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Perper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.