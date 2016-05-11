Dr. Yakov Greenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yakov Greenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yakov Greenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Greenstein works at
Locations
Compass Health Systems, PA1601 N Palm Ave Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (888) 852-6672
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 230, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 800-4668
Compass Health Systems P.A.11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-5535
Compass Health Systems P.A.7481 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 100, Tamarac, FL 33319 Directions (888) 852-6672
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very well helped me a lot
About Dr. Yakov Greenstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1144266206
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenstein works at
Dr. Greenstein has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenstein speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.