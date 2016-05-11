Overview

Dr. Yakov Greenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Greenstein works at Compass Health Systems, PA in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Loveland, CO, Miami, FL and Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.