Dr. Yakov Gologorsky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Gologorsky works at Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.