Dr. Yakov Gologorsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Yakov Gologorsky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Gologorsky works at
Locations
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates309 Engle St Ste 1, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-7737
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 410-6990Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gologorsky is everything you want in a physician; smart, knowledgeable, skilled, humble, warm, funny and down-to-earth. Too often these days doctors have a myopic view and see their patients merely as the malady they present. This young man is different. He sees the whole patient and genuinely cares about them. If you need a neurosurgeon, this is the guy.
About Dr. Yakov Gologorsky, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- The Mount Sinai Hosp
- University of Pittsburgh
- Harvard
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gologorsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gologorsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gologorsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gologorsky has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gologorsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gologorsky speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Gologorsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gologorsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gologorsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gologorsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.