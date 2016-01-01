Overview

Dr. Yakoub Katri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Katri works at Diamond Medical Associates PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.