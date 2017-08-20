Dr. Yair Walzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yair Walzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Yair Walzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.
Dr. Walzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-south Urology PC8066 Walnut Run Rd Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 753-9821
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walzer?
I was recommended to Dr. Walzer by my GP. I found him very personable and thorough. He accurately diagnosed my problem, which was extremely serious. My kidney's were shutting down due to another problem. Dr. Walzer put a solution together followed through and today I have ZERO kidney issues. I saw Dr. Walzer at the gas station months later and he stopped to ask how I was doing. I would and have recommended patients to go see him.
About Dr. Yair Walzer, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1801903737
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- U Toronto Residency Pgrm
- Jewish Genl Hosp
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walzer accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walzer works at
Dr. Walzer has seen patients for Polyuria, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Walzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.