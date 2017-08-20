Overview

Dr. Yair Walzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.



Dr. Walzer works at Mid-South Urology in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.