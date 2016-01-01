Dr. Rahmani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yair Rahmani, MD
Overview
Dr. Yair Rahmani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Rahmani works at
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-4035
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahmani?
About Dr. Yair Rahmani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1063524643
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmani works at
Dr. Rahmani has seen patients for Female Infertility and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahmani speaks Hebrew.
Dr. Rahmani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.